Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is sunny but slightly cooler today with a high of 32 degrees, a light wind and a low of 19.
It’s 30 degrees in Andratx with lots of sunshine, a warm breeze and a low of 20.
Llucmajor is 32, hot and sunny with a low of 21 degrees.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Muro with a moderate wind, and a top temperature of 35 degrees dropping to 20 overnight.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.
The sun’s out in Valldemossa and it’s 28 degrees with a southerly breeze and a low of 19.
