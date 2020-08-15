New health restrictions for Majorca. 14-08-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, has announced 11 measures and 3 recommendations to stop the spread of coronavirus infections throughout Spain.

The 11 mandatory measures:

Establishments, premises and terraces must guarantee a minimum interpersonal distance of 1.5 metres.

Discos, dance halls and late night bars with and without live musical performances are closed.

A minimum distance between tables or groupings of tables of 1.5 metres must be guaranteed, with a maximum of 10 people in each group.

Bars and restaurants must close at one o’clock in the morning and no new customers can be accepted after midnight.

Smoking is banned in public roads and anywhere outdoors when a distance of two meters cannot be respected. The ruling also applies to all other tobacco inhalation devices.

The departures of residents in Social and Health Centres are limited.

PCR tests must be performed on all new admissions at Residential Health Centres, a maximum 72 hours before arrival. New employees and those returning from leave and vacation will also be tested.

Visits are limited to one guest per resident, with extreme prevention measures for a maximum duration of one hour per day, although there may be exceptions if a patient is near the end of their life.

A risk assessment must be carried out by the Health Authority for crowded events and authorisation obtained from the Autonomous Community.

PCR screenings are obligatory for specific groups.

Controls will be strengthened to prevent the consumption of alcohol at illegal drinking parties.

The 3 Recommendations

It is advisable to limit social gatherings to groups with stable coexistence.

Social gatherings should be limited to less than 10 people.

Social Centres and Residences are advised to carry out periodic PCR tests.

