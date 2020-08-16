Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 31 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.
It’s 32 and sunny in Calvia with a light wind and a low of 19 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Santa Ponsa.
Santanyi is sunny but blustery, with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 20 overnight.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 31 degrees with cloudy intervals, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 21.
Morning clouds in Soller will disappear by lunchtime and it will be 32 degrees when the sun comes out, with an overnight temperature of 18.
