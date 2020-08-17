Transport
New Mobility Plan launched
Son Servera City Council launched its new Mobility Plan on Monday, which includes major traffic changes.
The ACIRE area has been expanded and will be monitored with CCTV cameras; changes in traffic direction have been implemented in Carrer Major and Plaça de Sant Joan and speed limiters have been installed on Carrer de na Joana Roca.
Local Police and Brigade Personnel have been deployed to the streets to inform residents of the changes included in the Mobility Plan, which is designed to turn the town centre into a pedestrianised zone; boost local trade, catering and the economy; increase road safety and decrease noise pollution.
ACIRE has been operating in the centre since 2016 and has now been extended to Carrer Den Pere Antoni Servera, Avenida des Tren and Plaça de Sant Antoni.
The City Council is conducting a census of all registered cars so that they can enter the zone without any problems because the cameras will record their licence plates.
Loading and unloading zones and parking facilities have been enabled for suppliers and those with reduced mobility.
