Coronavirus
Palma company creates app for tracing bars' customers
A Palma-based company, Ángel24, has developed an app named Stuuve, which facilitates the tracing of customers who have been in bars and similar establishments in the event of the need to contact them for health reasons.
The app has been created because of the difficulties which have been experienced in tracing customers, something which has led certain regions, such as Madrid, to make establishments keep records of their customers.
Stuuve allows customers to register their details by reading a QR code which opens a form that can be completed from any mobile phone. The company says that this complies with data protection legislation. "With Stuuve, knowing the customers who were in an establishment on a certain date is just a click away."
