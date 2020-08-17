Shares:

The leader of Ciudadanos in the Balearics, Marc Pérez-Ribas, wants the islands' floating population to be taken into account in coronavirus infection data so that statistics are more accurate and "distortions" are avoided.

Pérez-Ribas has registered a parliamentary question* regarding data for the floating population, arguing that "it is essential to know the real incidence of Covid-19 in the population".

"It is incomprehensible that the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, can state that the data do not take the floating population into account. The Aetib agency for tourism strategy has the monitoring of this type of data among its functions." If the ministry had been regularly cross-checking the data for infections per 100,000 inhabitants with the real data for the total population - residents plus floating population - "this would have mitigated the impression of zero planning and daily patching-up of problems that the government has given".

The Cs leader is also critical of Aetib for not having been "a tool at the service of the tourism sector, when it was necessary to have rigorous and comprehensive information on source markets".

* Parliament isn't sitting at present, but any urgent business is dealt with by the permanent deputation.