15 dead turtles a day being found in Llucmajor Marina. 17-08-2020 Ultima Hora

There’s deep concern at Llucmajor Marina over the large number of turtles being found dead.

Some people believe it might be birds, such as kites that are killing them, but Ecologists and experts say there’s never been a case of birds hunting turtles to eat them.

Farmers and hunters insist that the turtles are not dying because of lack of water saying that because of the number of hunters in the area there are lots of rafts and trough spaces.

Hunters also say that the numbers of kites in the area has increased significantly in recent years and could be killing the turtles.

Some days more than 15 turtles are found dead in Llumajor Marina.