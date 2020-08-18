Coronavirus
Melià's Palma Bay Hotel taking Covid patients again
On Tuesday, 25 patients at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital in Palma were transferred to the Palma Bay Hotel, which the Balearic health service is once more using for Covid patients.
When the hotel was used previously, it was converted into a full medical facility. This time, the use is to ensure the isolation of asymptomatic patients who do not need to be in hospital but must quarantine for fourteen days. As they cannot isolate adequately at home, they need to be admitted. By using the hotel, hospital beds will be freed up for patients who require hospital care.
The 25 patients are being accommodated on the second floor, which has 35 rooms for individual use. In all, the hotel has 250 beds on eight floors.
The regional health ministry is pointing out that the public and private health systems in the Balearics have sufficient capacity to meet the needs of all patients.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.