Playa d'Alcudia, Majorca. 08-04-2020 Policía Local de Alcudia

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 32 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 21.

It’s 33 degrees in Calvia with hazy sunshine, a warm breeze and an overnight low of 20.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 32 degrees with light to moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 20.

It’s a scorcher in Muro with a top temperature of 36 degrees, lots of sunshine, intermittent clouds and a soft southerly breeze.

Here’s a peek at the weather a little further south from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

And Deya is gorgeous today, 32 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a low of 20 and virtually no wind.