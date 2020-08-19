Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 32 degrees, a light southerly wind and a low of 21.
It’s 33 degrees in Calvia with hazy sunshine, a warm breeze and an overnight low of 20.
The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 32 degrees with light to moderate winds throughout the day and a low of 20.
It’s a scorcher in Muro with a top temperature of 36 degrees, lots of sunshine, intermittent clouds and a soft southerly breeze.
Here’s a peek at the weather a little further south from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.
And Deya is gorgeous today, 32 degrees with wall to wall sunshine, a low of 20 and virtually no wind.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.