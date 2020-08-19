Newspaper
Bulletin special edition distributed across Britain
The special edition of the Bulletin, underlining the joys of Majorca, has been distributed to more than 25,000 homes across the United Kingdom.
We decided that if British tourists couldn´t come to the island….we would go to them. Watch this space for our next Bulletin in Britain edition.
