Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures.

19-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Wednesday later this afternoon winds will increase. Tomorrow a fire forest alert will be in place due to the winds and high temperatures.

Maximum Temperatures
Porreres................................... 33.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.0 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 17 (km/h)
Soller, port........................................................ 15 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 14 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 24 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 22 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion........................................... 21 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)
Porreres............................................................... 0.1 mm

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.