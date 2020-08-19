Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday later this afternoon winds will increase. Tomorrow a fire forest alert will be in place due to the winds and high temperatures.
A partir d'avui vespre el vent de l'est i sudest bufarà amb intensitat moderada (15-25 km/h amb ratxes de 40-50 km/h). Aquest fet i les elevades temperatures "disparen" el risc d'incendi per demà dijous. Molta precaució! 🌡️👨🚒#iiffhttps://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/HREuCCGmyY— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 19, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Porreres................................... 33.9 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.0 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 17 (km/h)
Soller, port........................................................ 15 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 14 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 24 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport..................................................... 22 (km/h)
Campos, Can Sion........................................... 21 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Porreres............................................................... 0.1 mm
