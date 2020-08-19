Today's temperatures. 19-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Wednesday later this afternoon winds will increase. Tomorrow a fire forest alert will be in place due to the winds and high temperatures.

A partir d'avui vespre el vent de l'est i sudest bufarà amb intensitat moderada (15-25 km/h amb ratxes de 40-50 km/h). Aquest fet i les elevades temperatures "disparen" el risc d'incendi per demà dijous. Molta precaució! 🌡️👨‍🚒#iiffhttps://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/HREuCCGmyY — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 19, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Porreres................................... 33.9 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 33.2 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.0 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 18.0 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 17 (km/h)

Soller, port........................................................ 15 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 14 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 14 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 28 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 24 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport..................................................... 22 (km/h)

Campos, Can Sion........................................... 21 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Porreres............................................................... 0.1 mm