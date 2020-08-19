The minute's silence on Wednesday. 19-08-2020 Comib

On Wednesday at midday, the Simebal doctors' union and the Comib College of Doctors in the Balearics held a minute's silence for Dr. Bernd Kablitz, the first doctor in the Balearics to have died as a result of coronavirus.

Originally from Germany, the 59-year-old began to have symptoms at the end of last week and on Sunday returned a positive test. He passed away at his home on Tuesday due to respiratory failure. An active sportsman, a swimmer in particular, he had no underlying health problem. Married, he leaves two young children.

A specialist in general surgery and digestive system complaints, he practised at various hospitals in Majorca.

Simebal and the doctors' college both posted messages of deep sorrow and of condolence on their Twitter accounts.