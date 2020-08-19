Coronavirus
Minute's silence for doctor who died as a result of coronavirus
On Wednesday at midday, the Simebal doctors' union and the Comib College of Doctors in the Balearics held a minute's silence for Dr. Bernd Kablitz, the first doctor in the Balearics to have died as a result of coronavirus.
Originally from Germany, the 59-year-old began to have symptoms at the end of last week and on Sunday returned a positive test. He passed away at his home on Tuesday due to respiratory failure. An active sportsman, a swimmer in particular, he had no underlying health problem. Married, he leaves two young children.
A specialist in general surgery and digestive system complaints, he practised at various hospitals in Majorca.
Simebal and the doctors' college both posted messages of deep sorrow and of condolence on their Twitter accounts.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.