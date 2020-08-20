Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 36 degrees, hot and sunny with some cloudy intervals, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 22.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a high of 36 degrees, a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 20.
Llucmajor is 36 with sunshine all day long, a southeasterly wind to cool you down and a low of 22 degrees.
It’s a hot one in Muro too with a light wind and a top temperature of 35 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.
Valldemossa is 33 degrees and sunny with a 20 kilometre southeasterly wind and a low of 21.
