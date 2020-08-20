Shares:

VOLVO V70 2S SE 1998, MOT 06/21, 277,800 kms, air-conditioning, towbar, brakes, wheels, clutch, extras. Good runner. 2,100 €. 667-000304.

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

MOBILITY SCOOTER FOR SALE, nearly new. 595 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer care charity shop in San Agustín. Telephone 609-848622.

SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

SPANISH LESSONS. Teacher available for Spanish lessons and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.