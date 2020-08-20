Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 20-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

On Thursday the yellow alerts are still active until tomorrow due to high temperatures.

20/08 11:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/mZaP1jAwMt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 20, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 34.5 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 34.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 34.2 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 18.1 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 21 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 35 (km/h)

Santanyi........................................................... 33 (km/h)

Formentera....................................................... 32 (km/h)