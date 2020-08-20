Today's temperatures

Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands.

20-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Thursday the yellow alerts are still active until tomorrow due to high temperatures.

Maximum Temperatures
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 34.5 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 18.1 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 18.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 35 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 33 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 32 (km/h)

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.