Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Thursday the yellow alerts are still active until tomorrow due to high temperatures.
20/08 11:18 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:18 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/mZaP1jAwMt— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 20, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 34.5 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 34.2 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor.................................. 33.3 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 13.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 16.4 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 18.1 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 18.5 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 27 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 22 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 35 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant.................................. 35 (km/h)
Santanyi........................................................... 33 (km/h)
Formentera....................................................... 32 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.