Police
Migrants test negative for coronavirus
The twenty-three migrants who were detained by the Guardia Civil on Wednesday have all tested negative for coronavirus.
The migrants, all men, were intercepted after two boats arrived in Majorca on Wednesday morning - one at Cala Santanyi, which had twelve people on board, and the other near the Ses Salines lighthouse.
The National Police, responsible for the migrants, have initiated the repatriation procedure. The twenty-three will, in the meantime, be taken to the mainland and be looked after by NGOs.
So far this year, 29 migrant boats have been intercepted in the Balearics.
