Deya, Majorca's most expensive. 20-08-2020 Pixabay

The property website Idealista has revealed that Deya is the second most expensive place in Spain. The average price per square metre is 5,909 euros. Formentera, with an average price of 7,653 euros, is the most expensive, while Sant Joan de Labritja in Ibiza (5,165 euros) is the third most expensive, followed by Ibiza Town (4,910 euros per square metre).

Elsewhere in Majorca and the Balearics, Idealista gives figures of 4,792 euros per square metre for Sant Josep de Sa Talaia in Ibiza; 4,649 euros for Andratx; 4,641 for Santa Eulalia del Rio (Ibiza); 4,268 euros, Calvia; 3,825, Sant Antoni de Portmany (Ibiza); 3,629 for Canyamel (not a municipality; part of Capdepera); and 3,563 euros for Valldemossa. Of the top twenty most expensive places, eleven are in the Balearics (five in Majorca, five in Ibiza, plus Formentera).

Away from the Balearics, San Sebastian in the Basque Country is the most expensive - 4,818 euros per square metre.

The cheapest municipality in Spain is Badajoz in Extremadura (1,148 euros per square metre).