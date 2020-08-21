Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

VOLVO V70 2S SE 1998, MOT 06/21, 277,800 kms, air-conditioning, towbar, brakes, wheels, clutch, extras. Good runner. 2,100 €. 667-000304.

MOBILITY SCOOTER FOR SALE, nearly new. 595 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer care charity shop in San Agustín. Telephone 609-848622.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com WE CLEAR building rubble, garden waste, old furniture etc. Fast reliable service. Tel. 971-231623; 629-547685; info@singleton.es

SPANISH LESSONS. Teacher available for Spanish lessons and help with homework. Palma area. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com

CAR REGISTRATION, MOT/ ITV, Historic Number, Tax release, also difficult cases. Insurance. Recommended by: Classic Car Club Mallorca. Call Marquerite 606-525962; e-mail: info@mb-admin.info

SELLING YOUR PROPERTY? Inmobiliaria Lliteras, API registered and established over 30 years, offers home owners a comprehensive and professional service. Our sales team, in- house lawyers and financial experts are at your disposal from listing to post completion. For prompt attention call 607-455350 (and whatsapp), email: inmobiliaria@gestorialliteras.com

CHARMING FINCA with Cédula in tranquil area of Costitx. 80 m² home tastefully renovated throughout, new installations, flooring, double glazed windows and two woodburners. Sitting room, fantastic dining kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. Porch, roof terrace pool. 285,000 € negotiable. Ref. 9399. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CONSELL: Small finca of 1,700 m² with excellent access to motorway. Two bedroomed home with annexed garage/ storage. 170,000 €. Ref. 9440. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

IMPOSING THREE STOREY home overlooking the square in Costitx. Currently five bedrooms, two bathrooms, patio and terrace with possibility of small pool. Great potential as a family home, bed and breakfast or similar. 296,000 €. Ref. 9447. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

BINIALI (SENCELLES): Immaculate country home with pool and Tourist Licence. Spacious open plan living area with great kitchen. Four bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, porches and terraces with lovely views. Mains services, central heating, air conditioning, two woodburners. Plot of 1,564 m². 550,000 €. Full details ref. 9450. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com