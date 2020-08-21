2 killed in traffic accident near Santanyi. 20-08-2020 Ultima Hora

A man and a woman in their 40’s were killed in a head on collision near Santanyi on Thursday.

The victims died instantly when their motorbike collided with a car at kilometre 48 of the MA-19 at around 22:00.

061 Emergency Services Personnel were deployed immediately, but the man and woman, who were both residents of Majorca, were declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries in the accident and was treated for a panic attack before being transferred to Manacor hospital.