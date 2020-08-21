Health
Selective Covid-19 lockdown?
Individual buildings, neighbourhoods and Municipalities will be put under lockdown, if necessary, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands, according to Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee on Infectious Diseases.
"Confinement or limited mobility in buildings, Municipalities or neighbourhoods are always a possibility because those decisions can be taken by the Autonomous Community."
Dr Arranz also specified that the aim of carrying out selective restrictions is to avoid a general lockdown like before.
Asked about the possibility of a new confinement, he acknowledged that “it’s a scenario we are keeping in mind but don’t want to reach,” he said, adding, “it’s not up to us."
Dr Arranz would not rule out the possibility of further measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but he did say that it would not be desirable and stressed the importance of quarantining infected people.
