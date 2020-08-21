Today's temperatures

21-08-2020Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday the yellow alert is still active for high temperatures on the Balearic Islands. On Saturday Majorca and Minorca will no longer be on alert but Ibiza will.

Maximum Temperatures
Sa Pobla.................................. 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.......................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 20.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade
Muro S’Albufera....................... 21.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 38 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 28 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 27 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

