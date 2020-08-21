Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Friday the yellow alert is still active for high temperatures on the Balearic Islands. On Saturday Majorca and Minorca will no longer be on alert but Ibiza will.
21/08 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/6VJJMyUykm— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 21, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Sa Pobla.................................. 33.2 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.......................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Porreres................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.2 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 20.5 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade
Muro S’Albufera....................... 21.2 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 21.7 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 38 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 28 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)
Capdepera....................................................... 24 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)
Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 27 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)
