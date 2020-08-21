Today's temperatures across the Balearic Islands. 21-08-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Friday the yellow alert is still active for high temperatures on the Balearic Islands. On Saturday Majorca and Minorca will no longer be on alert but Ibiza will.

21/08 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/6VJJMyUykm — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 21, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Sa Pobla.................................. 33.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport.......................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 33.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.2 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 20.5 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 20.7 degrees Centigrade

Muro S’Albufera....................... 21.2 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 38 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 28 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 26 (km/h)

Capdepera....................................................... 24 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 24 (km/h)

Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 27 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 23 (km/h)