Sunset at sa Fordada, Majorca. 20-08-2020 Ultima Hora

Tourists and locals won’t be able to enjoy the sunset from the sa Fordada viewpoint for the foreseeable future, because Deya City Council has decided to close the access road for safety reasons.

“During the last month hundreds of people gathered in the Son Marroig area at sunset and many of them violated the Covid-19 health and security measures with an uncivil attitude that put themselves and other visitors in danger,” Deya City Council said in a statement.

The passage to Camí de sa Foradada on the MA-10 will be shut from 18:30 until 21:30 which means people will not be able to watch the sunset from sa Foradada.

The car park will also be closed and surveillance will be in operation and only guests who’ve made prior reservations for the restaurant, bar or events at Son Marroig will be allowed to park their cars.