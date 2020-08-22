Joan Aguiló Mural in Mercat de l'Olivar, Palma. 19-08-2020 Joan Aguiló/UH

Shares:

The famous Majorcan Street Artist, Joan Aguiló is creating a 100m2 mural in Mercat de l’Olivar as a tribute to the dedication and tenacity of those who work in the Primary Sector.

Dubbed the ‘Banksy of Mallorca’, Joan's work is instantly recognisable and can be seen all over the Island as well as overseas.

He studied Illustration in Majorca, Fine Arts in Barcelona, completed his University education in Mexico and first became interested in Street Art when he was living in Germany.

Joan likes to tie his work to the community and makes a point of spending time talking to local people before he even starts a project.

Mercat de l’Olivar has released a statement saying the aim of the mural is to recognise the work of the Primary Sector and all the people in Majorca who make it possible to consume local, quality products and are committed to the environment and sustainability.