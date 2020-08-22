Playgrounds closed in Santa Maria del Camí, Majorca. 21-08-2020 Ajuntament de Santa Maria

All playgrounds in Santa Maria del Camí have been closed and sealed off until further notice and surveillance has been stepped up at bars and restaurants to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Representatives from Més, PSOE, PP and Alternativa per Santa Maria agreed to the closures at an emergency meeting with Mayor Colau Canyelles on Friday.

They also agreed that the Santa Maria del Camí Sunday market will be closed from next week, more checks will be carried out at bars and restaurants to make sure health and safety protocols are in place and they adhere to opening and closing hours.

The City Council is also considering closing the Municipal Swimming Pool.

Mayor Canyelles has urged residents to be responsible and to comply with social distancing to prevent infection.

According to the latest City Council data there are 54 active coronavirus cases in Santa Maria del Camí and round 200 PCR tests have already been carried out at the Health Centre.

Council sources have denied that the outbreak began at a wedding.