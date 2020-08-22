Radar Covid App. 22-08-2020 Bit Foundation

A new Radar Covid App that alerts people if they come into contact with someone who’s diagnosed with coronavirus will be operational in the Balearic Islands from next week.

The Manager of the Bit Foundation, Álvaro Medina, says the App, which works via Bluetooth and has already been trialed in La Gomera in the Canary Islands, is all set up and ready to go.

Once Radar Covid is downloaded and activated, every time a positive case of coronavirus is diagnosed the App will cross check the phone numbers with the infected person and notify everyone who’s been within 2 metres of them in the last 7 days.

Anyone who receives an alert won’t know which of their contacts has been infected and Administrations and users will not be able to store data or trace the person who generated the alarm.

"They can never identify you," says Medina who points out that in the event of a contagion alert, the App also advises what steps should be taken.

More than a million people have already downloaded the Radar Covid App which is available for both Android and Apple phones.

There are quite a few different coronavirus Apps on the market, so here's the logo for the one in Majorca, which is also available in English.