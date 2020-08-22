Emergencies
Calvia care home residents moved to homes in Palma
The fifty-three residents of the Llar de Calvia care home who had to be evacuated on Friday because of a fire have been temporarily relocated to the three homes in Palma - DomusVi, Llar d'Ancians and Oms Sant Miquel.
The Council of Majorca's Institute of Social Affairs and Calvia town hall's social affairs department coordinated the relocation. Sixteen of the residents were transferred to Llar d'Ancians, sixteen to Oms Sant Miquel and 21 to Domus Vi. The regional health ministry, the Majorca Fire Brigade and the Red Cross were also involved in the relocation.
