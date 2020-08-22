Some aid to be made available to Palma's small businesses. 23-08-2020 Teresa Ayuga

From the second half of September, small businesses in Palma will be able to apply for financial assistance from the town hall. This will be up to 9,000 euros per case, with payments scheduled to be made before the end of October.

The councillor for economic development and employment, Rodrigo Romero, says that over one million euros are to be made available to help small businesses and the self-employed who had to close during the state of alarm and suffered a fall in turnover of at least 75% between March and May.

The town hall subventions are intended to provide liquidity to businesses affected by the pandemic. These businesses will include street traders who suffered because some municipal markets had to close. The subventions will also give specific assistance to businesses with employees who have been brought back from ERTE terms or who have been given new contracts. Romero explains that as well as there being aid which has an emphasis on maintaining local businesses, there is special emphasis on maintaining employment.

The amount of financial help will depend on the situation of each business. A starting-point will be 2,500 euros for businesses which had to close because of the state of alarm. Depending on the nature of employees' contracts, this could rise to the maximum of 9,000 euros.

Romero says that the assistance represents "an extraordinary effort by the town hall to alleviate, as much as possible, the worst effects of the pandemic".