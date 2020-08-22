The finca in Montuiri. 22-08-2020 Pilar Pellicer

Shares:

A 46-year-old man died on Saturday morning while cleaning a well at a finca in Montuiri.

Around eight o'clock, the emergency services were called by the owner of the finca. The 46-year-old and another man, 47, both relatives of the owner, were cleaning the well when, for reasons still unknown, there was a leak of gas into the well from a septic tank.

Medics found the 46-year-old in cardiorespiratory arrest and were unable to save him. The other man, who was rescued by a fire crew, was rushed to Son Espases Hospital.