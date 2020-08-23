Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 32, a moderate easterly wind and a sweltering overnight temperature of 24 degrees.
Calvia is 34 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a mild wind and a low of 21 degrees.
Llucmajor is 33, sunny and blustery with a top temperature of 33 degrees and an overnight low of 23.
It’s 30 degrees and very windy in Capdepera with lots of sunshine and a low of 24.
Here’s how the weather’s looking from our webcam at the beach in Puerto Cala Ratjada.
Esporles is mostly sunny with a high of 31, a warm breeze and a low of 22.
