Sant Elm, Majorca. 21-08-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 32, a moderate easterly wind and a sweltering overnight temperature of 24 degrees.

Calvia is 34 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a mild wind and a low of 21 degrees.

Llucmajor is 33, sunny and blustery with a top temperature of 33 degrees and an overnight low of 23.

It’s 30 degrees and very windy in Capdepera with lots of sunshine and a low of 24.

Here’s how the weather’s looking from our webcam at the beach in Puerto Cala Ratjada.

Esporles is mostly sunny with a high of 31, a warm breeze and a low of 22.