Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and a little cooler today with a high of 31 degrees, a mild southerly wind and a low of 21.
It’s overcast in Andratx with early evening sunshine, a top temperature of 30 degrees, a light wind and a low of 20.
Llucmajor is 32 and cloudy with sunny intervals, a warm breeze and a low of 22.
Muro is cloudy too and 29 degrees with late afternoon sun, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 19.
Soller is 32 degrees and overcast with occasional sunshine and a low of 19.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Ibiza.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.