Parents worried about Covid-19 at schools. 23-08-2020 Ultima Hora

The new school term is just round the corner, but the possibility that a child may become infected with Covid-19 is a major issue for parents.

The Workers' Statute does not offer coverage in a quarantine situation, which means parents who have jobs would have to take leave and work from home for the duration of the quarantine, which can be up to ten days even with a negative PCR if they’ve been in close contact with a positive case.

The Federation of Associations of Parents of Students, or FAPA, says it's one of the biggest concerns for many families whose kids are returning to school.

"Many parents believe that they will be forced to take leave, if the company allows it,” says Federation President, Albert Lobo. Others believe it could put their jobs at risk. "At work you have no right to stay at home if your child has to be quarantined."

FAPA has forwarded this issue and many others to the Department of Education and requested a meeting with the President of the Government, Francina Armengol to discuss the situation.

Conciliation

With the new term fast approaching, "parents should already know what to do or at least who to address in such a situation," admits Lobo.

On Tuesday the Deputy Councillors for Education will meet with the Secretary of State for Education, Alejandro Tiana, and on Thursday, August 27, Councillors will meet with Health, Education, Vocational Training and Territorial Policy Ministers.

The monographic Conference of Presidents has yet to be scheduled by the Government and the World Health Organisation will discuss the opening of schools with member countries on Monday, August 31.

"Some extraordinary measures are needed so that parents can reconcile in these situations,” said Lobo, who argued that if a child has to be at home it should be possible to force companies to provide facilities for the parents.