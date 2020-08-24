Young people on the beach in Palma in July. 30-07-2020 Pedro Prieto/EFE

Palma's beaches may be closed overnight as a precaution due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

The Federation of Neighbourhood Associations of Palma argues that people are being irresponsible and is calling on the City Council to introduce “clearer, stronger and more restrictive measures” to deal with the increase in coronavirus cases, claiming that the current ones “lack effectiveness and objectivity.”

Federation President, Joan Forteza, has written to Palma Mayor, José Hila, asking that the beaches at Can Pere Antoni, Ciudad Jardín, El Peñón and Playa de Palma be closed from 21:00 until 08:00 a for two weeks to avoid crowding, celebrations and illegal drinking.

"Despite the numerous complaints made by citizens, the Local Police either do not act or do so very timidly and without positive results,” claim the Neighbourhood Associations.

They also want Palma City Council to approves an urgent instruction decree to specify "clearly and efficiently" how Municipal Police should control public spaces during coronavirus outbreaks, especially on the terraces of bars and restaurants, after Health Minister, Patricia Gómez revealed that "terraces are one of the places where there are more breaches of health protools.”

The Neighbourhood Associations insist that these two measures be accompanied by a campaign to clean and disinfect the streets and squares of the city to eliminate the virus.