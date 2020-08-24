People will be fined if they don't follow the face mask rules. 23-08-2020 Daniel Espinosa

29 sanctions were issued in the last 7 days for Leisure companies for breaching capacity, not social distancing and not face masks, during Covid-19 checks by Inspectors from the Autonomous Community, Island Councils, the National Police, Guardia Civil and Local Police.

Between August 17 and August 23, 42 inspections were carried out and according to the Ministry of Modernisation & Public Administrations there have been 439 inspections since the beginning of the campaign.

A total of 275 sanctions have been issued for non-compliance with coronavirus measures.

In the last week the inspections were carried out in a number of Municipalities, including Palma, Calvià, Marratxí, Campos, Ses Salines, es Mercadal, Mahón, Ibiza, Sant Josep de sa Talaia and Formentera.

22 inspections were carried out in Majorca and 15 sanctions issued; 6 in Minorca and 15 sanctions issued, 13 in Ibiza and 7 sanctions issued and one in Formentera where one sanction was issued.

Premises owners can be fined 600,000 euros for the most serious infractions.