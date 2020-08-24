Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The Maximum Temperature in Mallorca is in ibiza, Airport with 31.1 degrees
Maximum Temperatures
Ibiza, airport............................. 31.1 degrees Centigrade
Formentera.............................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza......................................... 30.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor, Cap Blanc............... 30.3 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.3 degrees Centigrade
24/08 11:36 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:36 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/cmVuaB47WO— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 24, 2020
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 16.5 degrees Centigrade
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 17.3 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 18.7 degrees Centigrade
Palma, university...................... 18.8 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 18.8 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 40 (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 25 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 21 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 20 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, airport................................................ 42 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 40 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 32 (km/h)
Calvia, Es Capdella.......................................... 31 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 31 (km/h)
