Coronavirus
Coronavirus figures for the Balearics on Monday
On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 352 new positive coronavirus cases for the previous three days. Compared with Friday, there has been a decrease of 174 in the number of active cases. There have been no new fatalities; the figure remains 234. Of the 5,801 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, 4,000 people have recovered: 526 more than on Friday.
In Majorca, 222 people are in hospital, with 27 of these patients being in intensive care. In Minorca, there are four people in hospital, while in Ibiza there are 26 (six in intensive care).
The weekend figures do tend to be lower, but the average for the three days is well down on the new cases figure for the 24-hour period which was reported on Friday - 242.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.