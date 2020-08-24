Hospital admissions are increasing. 24-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 352 new positive coronavirus cases for the previous three days. Compared with Friday, there has been a decrease of 174 in the number of active cases. There have been no new fatalities; the figure remains 234. Of the 5,801 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, 4,000 people have recovered: 526 more than on Friday.

In Majorca, 222 people are in hospital, with 27 of these patients being in intensive care. In Minorca, there are four people in hospital, while in Ibiza there are 26 (six in intensive care).

The weekend figures do tend to be lower, but the average for the three days is well down on the new cases figure for the 24-hour period which was reported on Friday - 242.