Good Morning from Majorca
The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 31 degrees with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 21.
Calvia is warm and sunny with a high of 31, a warm breeze and a low of 20 degrees.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Santanyi with a top temperature of 30, a light wind and a low of 19.
Alcudia is 31 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild southeasterly wind and a low of 21.
It’s warm and sunny in Deya with a high of 31 degrees dropping to 19 overnight.
