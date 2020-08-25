Shares:

3 BEDROOM GROUND FLOOR apartment to let in Coll d'en Rebassa. 1,100 € per month. Tel. 687-666202.

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.

CARPENTER WANTED. Tel. 690-262018 private.

COLLECTION OF CARS for private sale. Call 646-206398 Spanish/ English.

GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

GOOD CONDITION SOFAS. Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop, San Agustín.

Beige 2 seater sofa 100 €. Black 2 seater sofa 150 €. Please contact Angela on 609-848622 or pop along as lots more furniture available.

POLLENSA: Fabulous mountain views. Peaceful location. Attractive finca of 3,300 m² with swimming pool. Lounge/ diner, large equipped kitchen with island unit, utility/ laundry room, three bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite). Front and lateral porches, lovely garden, fruit trees and pond. Central heating, double glazing, electricity and own well. Viewing recommended. 495,000 €. Ref. 9262. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.

SPANISH LESSONS. Teacher available for Spanish lessons and help with homework. Call Lisa on 607-742136.

REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com

MOBILITY SCOOTER FOR SALE, nearly new. 595 €. Contact Angela at Cala Nova Cancer care charity shop in San Agustín. Telephone 609-848622.

SON GUAL: Fantastic villa with swimming pool on a plot of 2,000 m². Four/ five bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus a separate guest apartment. Cédula de habitabilidad. Close to Palma, airport and Golf! Excellent value. 550,000 €. Ref. 9468. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

SELVA: Charming little finca surrounded by greenery and lovely views. Plot of 7,000 m², two bedrooms, bathroom and covered BBQ. 165,000 €. Ref. 9467. Call LLITERAS 607-455350; www.gestlliteras.com

CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; emailinfo@maricunningham.com

FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clearout over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.

AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.

DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina:agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.