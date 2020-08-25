Mallorca Weather

25-08-2020

The maximum Temperature in the Mallorca is in Pollensa, With 31.5 Degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Pollensa................................... 31.5 degrees Centigrade

Puerto Pollensa........................ 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 30.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 30.7 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 30.5 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella .............. 14.8 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.6 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 17.6 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola........ 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 18.0 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 18 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 18 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 17 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 17 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 31 (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 30 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Sant Antoni de Portmany.................................. 25 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 24 (km/h)

