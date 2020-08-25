More buses available as of the end of the first week of September. 25-08-2020

There will be increased service frequency of Palma EMT buses from September 7 to coincide with the start of the school year. The town hall says that this will be a 20% increase in frequency, with the average frequency for most routes being between eight and twelve minutes.

Between 7.30 and 9.30 in the morning (Mondays to Fridays), there will be an additional ten per cent increase, with more buses and an average frequency between buses of five to six minutes. This will apply to the following routes: the Ponent zone (Line 3); Son Rapinya (L7); La Vileta (L6 and L8); Calle General Riera (L16 and L33); Carretera Valldemossa (L12), Son Cladera and Sa Indioteria; Lines 3 and 6 via Calle Aragon; Pere Garau and Es Rafal (L5); Carretera Manacor and Son Gotleu (L7 and L14); Arenal (L15, L23 and L25); and Coll d'en Rabassa, Portitxol and El Molinar (L15 and L30).

From September 28, normal service on Line 19 will resume; this will coincide with the start of the autumn term at the university.

The EMT manager, Mateu Marcús, says that the bus service in Palma is "essential" in order that the city "does not stop at any time". He adds his appreciation for efforts made by personnel to adapt to a new timetable.

The buses have hand sanitisers and are disinfected every day. There are partitions, while windows are kept open to assist the circulation of air. The wearing of masks is of course obligatory.