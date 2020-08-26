Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 33 degrees and mostly sunny with a moderate southerly win and a low of 21.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Calvia with a high of 32 dropping to 20 after dark.
Llucmajor is 35 and sunny, but blustery, with a low of 21 degrees.
Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam.
It’s a beautiful day in Muro with a top temperature of 36 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 20.
Banyalbufar is 30 degrees and sunny with cloudy intervals and a low of 23.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.