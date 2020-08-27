Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, a mild breeze and a low of 22.
Calvia is 31 with plenty of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 20 degrees.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 31 degrees with a southerly wind and a low of 21.
Alcudia’s 32 and sunny with a 20 kilometre northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.
It’s 29 degrees in Valldemossa with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 20.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.
