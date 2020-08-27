Palmanova-Magalluf, Majorca. archive photo. 13-08-2014 David Ramos

It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a high of 32 degrees, a mild breeze and a low of 22.

Calvia is 31 with plenty of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 20 degrees.

The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 31 degrees with a southerly wind and a low of 21.

Alcudia’s 32 and sunny with a 20 kilometre northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

It’s 29 degrees in Valldemossa with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 20.

Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Soller.