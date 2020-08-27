Son Gotleu, Palma. 26-08-2020 P. Pellicer

Shares:

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the Balearic Islands and some neighbourhoods are reporting more cases than others in the same Municipality.

According to the latest Epidemiological Surveillance report, most of the cases are in Palma.

Son Gotleu is the worst affected neighbourhood with 174 infections so far in August, followed by s’Escorxador with 171; Arquitecte Bennàssar with 170; Escola Graduada with 164, Son Serra with 145; Camp Redó with 144; C. Mar de Ponent with 131 and Son Pisà with 110. 118 people have also been diagnosed with coronavirus in Inca.

The Government has already approved new restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands and Francina Armengol, President of the Government has warned that the Government is considering the possibility of limiting mobility.

Health Minister, Patricia Gómez said she expects hospital admissions to increase this week, but stressed that there are 1,400 hospital beds and around 300 ICU beds available if needed.

On Wednesday, 292 patients were hospitalised with coronavirus and 39 of them were admitted to the ICU.