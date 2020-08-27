Son Llàtzer intensive care unit. 27-08-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The coronavirus figures for Thursday showed a new record for the daily number of new positive cases over a 24-hour period - 525. The health ministry reports that there have been no further fatalities, that the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 7,570, and that 4,788 people have recovered - 292 more than on Wednesday.

The ministry also explains that 32 outbreaks have been detected this week - 20 in Majorca, nine in Minorca and three in Ibiza. There are a further 61 active outbreaks. Since the beginning of May, the Covid Coordination Centre has identified 127 outbreaks in all. Of 133 positive cases related to the outbreaks this week, 71 have shown symptoms but not required hospitalisation; the other 62 were asymptomatic. A further 256 close contacts have been followed up.

In terms of the number of people in hospital with Covid, this has gone down since Wednesday. There were 292 patients in hospitals in the Balearics on Wednesday. There are now 285, of whom 255 are in Majorca (seven fewer). In Minorca, the number has gone down by one to three, while in Ibiza it has increased by one to 27. In Majorca, however, the number of patients in intensive care has risen by three to 36. In Ibiza this number has gone down from six to five. There are no intensive care patients in Minorca.