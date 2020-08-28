Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a strong southerly wind and a low of 20.
Calvia is hot and sunny with a high of 31, a bit of a breeze and a low of 21.
Llucmajor is 33 degrees, sunny and blustery with an overnight low of 21.
It’s a cloudy and windy start in Muro but the sun will be out by lunchtime with a high of 36 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.
Take a peek at the weather from our webcam in Colònia de Sant Pere.
It’s a lovely day in Soller with a top temperature of 33 degrees, a low of 20 and virtually no wind.
