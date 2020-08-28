Playa de Muro, Majorca. 01-05-2020 P. Pellicer/J. Socias

Shares:

It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a strong southerly wind and a low of 20.

Calvia is hot and sunny with a high of 31, a bit of a breeze and a low of 21.

Llucmajor is 33 degrees, sunny and blustery with an overnight low of 21.

It’s a cloudy and windy start in Muro but the sun will be out by lunchtime with a high of 36 degrees dropping to 20 after dark.

Take a peek at the weather from our webcam in Colònia de Sant Pere.

It’s a lovely day in Soller with a top temperature of 33 degrees, a low of 20 and virtually no wind.