Street bleaching resumes in Palma. 27-08-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Emaya started bleaching the streets of Son Gotleu, Pere Garau and some town centre areas on Thursday night for the first time since the lockdown ended and Palma City Council says other neighbourhoods will be included from next week "depending on health needs.”

Daytime cleaning with pressurised water has also been stepped up throughout the city, but without disinfectant.

"Cleaning and disinfecting services have been launched quickly in areas that are a priority, without neglecting other work,” said Emaya.

During the State of Emergency Emaya stopped collecting rubbish so that the maximum number of staff would be available for cleaning and disinfecting areas of the city and the company is now "being reorganised to meet all needs.”

Since June an average of 100,000 euros a month has been allocated to disinfecting and cleaning 177 parks and children’s areas in the city every day and more than 1,500 points of contact, including swings, slides and benches are being cleaned, according to Palma City Council.

Signs have been put up at all spaces for children with details of the measures that must be followed to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Face masks are mandatory for children over 6 years old and recommended for kids over the age of 3, if they are unable to maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres.

Parents are also being advised to wash children's hands with hydro-alcoholic gel before and after play.