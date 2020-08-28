Police
Pollensa police officer arrested
A Pollensa police officer has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with an assault on a motorcycle rider in July.
On the nineteenth of last month, there was an illegal motorcycle race at the industrial estate in Pollensa. Two police officers, who had gone to the scene, stopped a motorcyclist, who then rode straight at them.
Intercepted by another police patrol, the 18-year-old rider lost control of the bike and fell to the ground. He was arrested by one of the officers, who put handcuffs on him. This officer, aged 45, then kicked the 18-year-old's head twice; he was wearing a helmet. The other officer in the patrol car told his colleague to stop, and he did.
The Guardia Civil arrested the officer on Wednesday. He was accused of an alleged offence of torture. He was charged and then released.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.