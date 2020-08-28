The government wants gatherings to be as small as possible. 28-08-2020 Reuters

The Balearic government spokesperson, Pilar Costa, has asked the public to avoid making unnecessary journeys and to stay at home as much as possible.

Although social gatherings of more than ten people are now prohibited, Costa also asked for these gatherings to be as small as possible. It is all about taking "extreme precautions".

She explained at the Friday press briefing that measures now adopted by the government are "out of necessity and not to disrupt any economic activity". They have been taken "in order to strike a balance between economic and social activities".

There are difficult months ahead, she warned, and so it is essential that the public take all possible precautions. The government's measures are being evaluated regularly, and she did not rule out there being more restrictions if necessary.