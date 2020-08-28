Union representatives met on Friday. 28-08-2020 Pilar Pellicer

The board of non-university teaching personnel in Majorca considers the reinforcement of 458 extra teachers announced by the Balearic government to be "totally insufficient".

Comprising representatives of all the unions in the education sector, the board is insisting that the education ministry provides the necessary resources to meet the conditions that the ministry has set out under its Scenario B for the start of the school year. This scenario envisages attendance for all pupils up to and including the first year of secondary school and a mix of attendance and online teaching for the second year and upwards.

The secretary of the board, Catalina Bibiloni, says that there are not the "minimum requirements" to enable a maximum ratio of twenty pupils per class. "Teacher quotas were calculated in June with different ratios from those now being recommended." With a maximum of twenty, more teachers will be needed.