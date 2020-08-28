Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures, 28 August
The regional health ministry has reported 185 new positive cases of coronavirus. This figure is down markedly compared with Thursday, when there were 525 cases.
There has been one new fatality, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 238.
