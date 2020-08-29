Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning is forecast in Palma today with a high of 29 degrees, a very strong northeasterly wind and a low of 20.
Here’s the view from our webcam in Portixol.
Andratx is wet and windy with thunderstorms throughout the day and a high of 30 degrees dropping to 18 overnight.
It’s 31 degrees in Santanyi with torrential rain, strong winds and a low of 19.
It’s a miserable rainy day in Muro with thunder and lightning, a 30 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and a high of 29 falling to 18 degrees after dark.
Deya is 28 degrees and also very stormy with a high of 28 degrees, occasional sunshine and a low of 18.
